COVID-19: 7 Positive Cases, 4765 Under Surveillance In J&K

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7 with three more cases detected in Kashmir in a single day. 4765 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and one among the seven positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir have already recovered.

“2928 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 71 are in hospital quarantine. Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 1268 while as 498 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. 279 samples have been sent for testing of which 253 tested as negative. Only six persons have tested positive so far and of them only five are Active Positive and one patient has recovered. 20 reports are awaited till March 24, 2020,” Official statement read.

Free Ambulance Service

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu dedicated the 102/108 Free Ambulance Service to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Governor observed that the operationalization of 102/108 Ambulance Service would ensure the delivery of public health care services to the patients at their doorsteps. It will provide round the clock transportation to the patients requiring immediate medical care, especially critical, accidental victims, pregnant women, and sick children.

Pursuant to existing COVID-19 situation and to prevent the spread of Corona Virus and to optimize diversion of available manpower and material resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 diseases, it was decided in a meeting that the OPD services at GMC and its associated hospitals shall remain suspended w.e.f 25.03.2020 to till further orders.

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla made special arrangements “ration on wheel” for delivery of ration at doorsteps of households by ration stores/depots/fair price shop dealers of FCS&CA in Udhampur town through volunteers to avoid gatherings at ration stores. The customers have been asked to book their order with their concerned ration dealer over the phone from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the ration dealer will ensure home delivery of the order through special arrangement “ration on wheel”.

In view of the prevailing situation due to the Coronavirus threat, Directorate of School Education, Jammu has decided to extend the services of its Tele Counselling helpline Aao Baat Karein beyond its basic functions to make an effort to resolve the problems currently being faced by students, parents, and teachers.

DSE has collaborated with the Brainpreneurs Child Development Centre (CDC), Jammu, which is dedicated to the cause of child mental health.

