COVID19: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Status Of Petroleum Products' Supplies

General News

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dharmendra

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products along with the operations of refineries, terminals and steel plants. The Union Minister conducted a video conference with Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that are under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel assuring that the government was working towards providing an uninterrupted supply of all petroleum products. 

Read: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Praises PM Modi's SAARC Outreach Initiative

Read: Congress Slams Govt Over Hike In Excise Duty On Petroleum, Diesel

Read: Govt Invites Bids For Sale Of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Read: 'Ujjwala Yojana Has Led To Women Empowerment,' Says Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'These are challenging times'

Dharmendra Pradhan who is also the Union Minister for Steel also tweeted about how the government was reviewing the functioning of the steel plants with a hashtag of 'Work From Home India'. "These are challenging times. We must endure, we must prevail. Our team is fully geared to meet the challenges. Together, we shall overcome," he added. 

Read: BREAKING: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday On Coronavirus Menace

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Thanks Centre For Accepting Key Demands To Mitigate The Coronavirus Crisis

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
