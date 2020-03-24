COVID19: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Status Of Petroleum Products' Supplies

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products along with the operations of refineries, terminals and steel plants. The Union Minister conducted a video conference with Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that are under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel assuring that the government was working towards providing an uninterrupted supply of all petroleum products.

Conducted a meeting via video conferencing with CMDs of PSUs of @PetroleumMin. Reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products in the country and operations of our refineries & terminals. We are working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products to the people. pic.twitter.com/yMMC4GIKqg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 24, 2020

Our team members—who are putting service over self and ensuring essential supplies are not hit —deserve applause. Instructed CMDs to take all necessary steps to ensure safety and well-being of our employees and their family members. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 24, 2020

'These are challenging times'

Dharmendra Pradhan who is also the Union Minister for Steel also tweeted about how the government was reviewing the functioning of the steel plants with a hashtag of 'Work From Home India'. "These are challenging times. We must endure, we must prevail. Our team is fully geared to meet the challenges. Together, we shall overcome," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)