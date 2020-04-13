COVID-19: FADA Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Financial Concessions As Auto Industry Faces Slump

As economies suffer globally amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday asked the government for a substantial reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) amidst other fiscal concessions to tide through these tough times. Businesses and economic sectors have been facing massive setbacks due to the 21-day pan India lockdown which has already been extended by some states owing to the soaring numbers of the COVID-19 virus. In a letter to PM Modi, the FADA President expressed his anguish over the plight of the auto dealers as sales plummet amid lockdown.

Read: India's Covid Cases Rise To 9152 & Death Toll To 308 As Testing Increases To 1.95 Lakhs

"If not supported in such a scenario, many auto dealers will go out of business, impacting livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers whom we employ," said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale in a letter to PM Modi.

Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM On Tuesday, April 14, Amid Covid

The FADA President has asked the Centre for a 4 percent interest subvention, subsidy for working capital and loan requirements to companies for a period of nine months after the lockdown period. Apart from this, it has also called for resetting the clock for auto dealers on working capital limits, including a complete waiver of interest on all categories of loans from banks and non-banking finance companies.

Read: Tejasvi Surya 'agrees' With Rahul Gandhi's Warning On Foreign Takeovers, Cites Congress

"To boost vehicle demand further, we request that the Corporate Depreciation Scheme which was valid till March 31 be extended till FY 2021," said Kale. As per FADA, auto sales and registrations could drop by 35 percent for some segments.

The FADA President also suggested that the government should allow 20 percent additional overdraft on sanctioned credit limits for six months, adding that salaries of employees for the lockdown period should be paid through Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The FADA represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 percent of market share.

Read: ICMR Files Affidavit In SC, Challenges Order On 'free COVID-19 Testing' By Private Labs

(With Agency Inputs)