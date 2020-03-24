Sonia Gandhi Pens Letter To PM Modi On Coronavirus; Appeals For Aid To Informal Sector

Amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to aid the workers in the informal sector during the nation-wide lockdown. The Centre on Sunday had asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country. Stating that these stringent measures had lead to economic disruptions in the informal sector, Sonia Gandhi added that "over 144 million migrant workers were now facing a precarious future."

"Over the last week, lakhs of migrant workers in major cities across India have left for their hometowns and villages fearing a prolonged economic downturn. Many are stranded in cities and are deprived of their livelihoods due to stringent lockdown measures," read her letter.

'Provide wage support'

Taking the example of Canada which has announced a wage subsidy for its workers amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Sonia Gandhi asked PM Modi to consider rolling out similar emergency welfare measures like wage support for those in distress. "I request you to consider advising the State Buiding and Other Construction Worker's Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures particularly wage support, to the construction workers who are in distress," read the letter.

