Covishield & Covaxin Get DCGI's Conditional Market Approval; To Be Available In Hospitals

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday granted regular market approval for novel coronavirus vaccines Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield for use in the adult population to certain conditions, PTI reported. The approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The @CDSCO_INDIA_INF has now upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions."

He added, "The conditions include supply for programmatic settings including registration on the CoWIN platform and to continue to submit safety data on a six-monthly basis."

The @CDSCO_INDIA_INF has now upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 27, 2022

DCGI grants conditional regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in the adult population

The DCGI's approval comes after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)'s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID on January 19 recommended granting conditional regular market approval to Covaxin and Covishield. Under the conditions, both Bharat Biotech and SII shall submit data of in-progress clinical trials and the COVID vaccines to be supplied for the programmatic setting. DCGI said that adverse events after immunisation will continue to be monitored.

SII had submitted an application to the drug regulator on October 25 seeking regular market authorisation for its vaccine. DCGI had sought more data from the Pune-based company following which

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, submitted more information.

"Such a large-scale vaccination with Covishield and containment of COVID-19 infection is in itself a testimony of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," he had said.

While seeking regular marked approval for Covaxin, V Krishna Mohan, whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, had submitted complete data regarding chemistry, manufacturing and controls along with pre-clinical and data. "Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) took up the challenge to develop, produce and clinically evaluate a vaccine (Covaxin), from the SARS-CoV-2 strains isolated from COVID-19 patients in India," Mohan had said in the application.

Image: PTI