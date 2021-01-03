Covishield-maker SII's Adar Poonawalla Says 'risk Paid Off' As India Approves Two Vaccines

The new year has started on a bright note for India, as two vaccines have been approved by the government to shield the citizens from COVID-19. One of them is Covishield, being rolled by Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India (SII). The CEO and owner of the company termed it as a ‘new year’ and that their ‘risk’ had paid off.

Covishield approved

Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Sunday that their efforts to stockpile the vaccine had borne fruit. He expressed his delight about the approval for the vaccine and assured that it 'safe, effective.' Poonawalla further announced that it will roll out in the ‘coming weeks.’

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

The subject expert committee (SEC) of the DGCI had given the recommendation to the Covishield on Saturday.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency use of their vaccine on December 7. The company is manufacturing the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Over 50 million doses of Covishield vaccine, worth Rs 2000 crore doses, have been stockpiled by SII.

The two-doze Covishield provides an efficacy of 70.4 per cent and costs the government USD 6 [Rs 440] per person. As per sources, the process of the transport of the doses from cold storage to the states is already underway.

The other vaccine that was also given approval by the DGCI was the indigenous Covaxin, which is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

India’s COVID-19 tally

After touching the peak of daily cases of close 1 lakh in September, India’s daily case tally has been reducing significantly. The daily cases have been less than 30,000 over the past week. On Sarurday, again the daily new cases were 18,177 and deaths were 217.

India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases, 20,923 recoveries, and 217 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,03,23,965



Active cases: 2,47,220



Total recoveries: 99,27,310



Death toll: 1,49,435 pic.twitter.com/U5xEGTaei4 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

India has reported 1,49,435 deaths in all, while 99,27,310 or 96. 6 % have recovered. The active cases now stand at 2,47,220.

