'Covishield Prices Fairly Reasonable, Both Vaccines Fantastic': Dr Swaminathan To Republic

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan on April 21 said that he is “happy” to see the development in India’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy as Serum Institue of India (SII) fixed the price of Covishield vaccine at â‚¹600 per dose for private hospitals and â‚¹400 per jab for state governments. While talking exclusively to Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Dr. Swaminathan expressed delight in India’s vaccine industry moving in a “different model” as coronavirus infections across the nation surge. He also said that the price set by SII is “fairly reasonable.”

Dr. Swaminathan said, “I’m happy to see that we’re moving in a different model. I don’t think the price is exotic, I think it’s fairly reasonable. I think it’s within the graph of most people who can afford private sector treatment, absolutely no issues with it. It’s a good vaccine so I have no issues with it.”

However, he further raised what according to him would be the issue with Covishield rollout in the nation including, the availability of the India-made COVID-19 vaccine and the abundance of supply from the government. Dr. Swaminathan told Republic, “My issue is going to be two-fold. One, availability and two, ensuring that the government supply is not going to be shortening for any reason. I’d be even happier if they cut down the government set of price and maybe compensate for it on the private sector.” The medical expert said that if the government side is cut down to â‚¹200 and private is spiked to â‚¹800, then he would be 'happier.' However, he added, that overall he welcomes the move.

Covaxin’s efficacy against double mutant strain

As the Indian council of Medical Research on April 21 also revealed that indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin neutralises the worrying ‘double mutant’ strain of SARS-CoV-2 and other variants, Dr. Swaminathan agreed that it’s a huge achievement for the Indian vaccine industry. He also condemned the “negativism” surrounding India’s both COVID-19 vaccines.

He said, “I think there has been very unnecessary anxiety and negativism for both our vaccines [Covishield and Covaxin] and there have been questions about safety and efficacy of it...I think this is unnecessary because this kind of negativism only delays the vaccine process and it only hurts the people who are most vulnerable and need it very very quickly.”

“Both of these vaccines...are fantastic vaccines. I don’t think we should be worried about what it will do against a particular variant because more variants will come. It’s okay...let’s deal with what we have right now. These vaccines are good vaccines, they’re excellent vaccines,” he added.

Meanwhile, surgeon and innovator, Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin also joined Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and expressed his views on both developments, SII setting the price of Civishield and Covaxin’s efficacy against variants. Dr. Singh called both updates as “heartening pieces of news” before adding that he is “very happy” that Covaxin is effective against the SARS-CoV-2 variants. He also said that “Serum Insitute needs to be congratulated because these are very reasonable charges.”