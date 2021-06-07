Covishield Shows Higher Seropositivity Than Covaxin After 2 Doses, Finds Indian Study

As states aim to innoculate 100% of health care workers from COVID-19, an interim study by 7 top Indian doctors has revealed that Covishield has produced higher antibodies (seropositivity) than Covaxin in its test subjects. The study headed by G.D Hospital & Diabetes Institute's Dr. A. K. Singh from Kolkata, which is yet to be published and peer-reviewed, states that of the 515 Healthcare workers 95.0% showed seropositivity after two doses of both vaccines. The study also stated that the effects of the vaccines were similar irrespective of sex, BMI, blood group, and any comorbidities except Type-2 diabetes in recipients above 60 years.

Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin

The study which was conducted on 515 Healthcare workers had 425 Covishield recipients who displayed a 98.1% seropositivity and 90 Covaxin recipients who had 80.0% seropositivity. The 95% seropositivity observed overall was 21-36 days after the second completed dose. The study was a pan-India cross-sectional Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) research conducted on recipients 21 days after they received their second dose. The recipients comprised of those who had suffered severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) and recovered health workers.

Covishield Vs Covaxin

Currently, India is vaccinating adults above 18 years old as part of its national COVID vaccination drive. While Covaxin is administered with a gap of 4 weeks between two doses, Covishield is administered with a gap of 12-16 weeks, as per govt's revised guidelines amid vaccine shortage. Of the 22,86,31,127 vaccine doses administered till date, Covishield constitutes 20,21,62,310 doses and Covaxin constitutes 2,64,52,082 doses.

Both vaccines have assured that no recipient will be infected by COVID-19 on being injected with a dose. Both vaccines have been cleared for usage on adults above 18 years. Taking the vaccine is not compulsory and recipients will not have a choice to choose between the vaccines. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC.Meanwhile, Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date with an efficacy of 80%. Currently trials of Covaxin are ongoing on 525 children across India aged 2-17 years.