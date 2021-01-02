Covishield Vaccine Is Safe, Assures CSIR Director General Dr. Shekhar Mande

After the subject expert committee (SEC) of India's drug regulator on Friday gave its recommendation to the Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum Institute 'Covishield' vaccine for emergency use, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr. Shekhar Mande assured everyone that the Government of India is getting ready for the vaccination and that the vaccine is safe, therefore, people should not hesitate in taking the vaccine.

Dr. Mande said, "As you can see that the government is getting ready for the vaccine to eventually get the regulatory approval, there is a a huge task ahead of the government to make sure that all of our population gets vaccinated, this is a mammoth task, as big as conducting general elections and therefore, it has to be achieved in a well defined time period. It is important that we get ready by ourselves to get the vaccine to the people and watch them take the vaccine and also check that there is no adverse effect. That is what dry runs are meant to be. Basically we just run through the entire process and then we are able to deliver the vaccine.The drug controllers will eventually look at all the data and then take the call. "

'I just want to assure that vaccine is very safe'

"I don't know the inside details, if drug controllers this it is right then there are chances of approval. I just want to assure that vaccine is very safe and people should not hesitate in taking the vaccine," he added.

More than 50 million doses of the Covishield vaccine have already been stockpiled by its India manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India (SII), and sources said the shots could start to be transported from cold storage to all states as early as Saturday. Large parts of the planning for the Oxford vaccine has been done well in advance, with Adar Poonawalla having taken a bet on the Oxford candidate months before it even went into clinical trials.

