Covovax Available For Everyone Aged Above 12 Years In India: SII Chief Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), on May 4 clarified that the COVID-19 vaccine Covovax has been made available for everyone above the age of 12 years. The only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe, Covovax is said to have an efficacy of 90 per cent. The Poonawalla scion issued the clarification on Twitter stating that a lot had posed the query in this regard.

"A lot of you have asked if Covovax is available for adults. The answer is yes, it is available for everyone above the age of 12," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

Covovax (Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%. This is in line with Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children," he had added.

This comes after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's Covovax COVID-19 vaccine for the age group 12-17. In December 2021, the Government of India approved Covovax for restricted use and for emergency purposes.

However, the development was challenged after several complaints on the internet that the Covovax option was not available on CoWIN application for 18 years and above aged vaccine beneficiaries. "The CoWIN doesn't make Covovax an option if the 18 and above tab is selected. Hopefully, that will be looked into," a Twitter user had stated.

Another user mentioned that upon selecting the 18 and above option on the said governmental portal, the Covovax vaccine automatically gets faded or disabled while 4 other options continue being highlighted i.e. Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik and ZyCov-D.

Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

NTAGI's nod came to the fore after SII Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for children aged 12 to 17 years. In his letter, Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at a per-dose rate of Rs 900 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Those aged 12-17 age group can now opt for Covovax shot at private hospitals. The provision for the same has been made at the CoWIN portal on Monday evening," an official source told PTI.

At present, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age bracket are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government-run COVID-19 vaccination centres.