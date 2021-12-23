Covovax: DCGI Seeks More Data From SII To Grant Emergency Authorisation For COVID Vaccine

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has sought more data from the Serum Institute of India over its application seeking the emergency use authorization of novel coronavirus vaccine Covovax. SII had forwarded an application to DCGI in October this year to get permission for market authorisation of Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations.

According to official sources of PTI, DCGI noted that the vaccine is a technology transfer of the Novovax vaccine and sought approval status of the application with regulatory authorities in the origin country.

"The apex drug regulator has also asked the SII to provide details on Matrix component used in the vaccine," the source added.

Along with its application, the SII had submitted interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase two and phase three clinical trials in India as well as interim phase three trials data conducted in the US and the UK.

Recently, the Centre had allowed the Pune-based firm to export two crore doses of Covovax to Indonesia. The DCGI had permitted SII to manufacture and stock COVID vaccine Covovax on May 17.

Covovax gets WHO approval

The World Health Organisation had last week granted emergency use approval to SII produced Covovax. WHO said that NVC-CoV2373 was accessed under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) based on the data on efficacy, quality, safety, a risk management plan and other things. The public health body said that Covovax is part of the COVAX facility portfolio which will help vaccinate more people in low-income nations.

WHO's Dr Mariangela Simao said 41 of the low-income countries have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their population. "98 countries have not reached 40%," she added.

In April 2020, US biochemical firm Novovax had announced a license agreement with Adar Poonawalla-led SII for the manufacturing and commercialisation of its COVID vaccine candidate in low and middle-income nations and India.

Covovax efficacy rate and dosage

Covovax, which is the Indian version of Novovax, is a two-dose vaccine that should be given 21 days apart. In the clinical trials, the Novovax vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.7%. It showed 96.4% efficacy against severe to mild cases.

(Image: Adar_Poonawala/Twitter/Shutterstock)