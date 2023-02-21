Cow Attacks 62-year-old Woman In Delhi's Inderpuri, Episode Triggers Concern Over Strays

A 62-year-old woman was attacked by a stray cow in West Delhi's Inderpuri on Sunday and had to be rushed to a hospital. The woman, identified as Kamlesh Kaura, was on her way home from a nearby market when the cow attacked her. Kaura had to take 11 stiches on her head and is reportedly stable now. Hospital sources say Kaura is out of danger. Sunday's episode has once again triggered concerns among locals about the menace of stray animals roaming the streets of Inderpuri.

Kamlesh Kaura's husband Sunil Kaura said stray animals, including cows and street dogs, have become a threat to residents. He said several complaints have been lodged with the authorities, but a solution to the problem remains to be found.

Animal attacks a major worry

The increasing incidents of animal attacks have become a major concern in the area. Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Inderpuri President, Harish Arora said, "We have witnessed around 5-6 such incidents of animal attack in the area in the past couple of months. We have raised the issue with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) too and they have taken away some of the stray animals from the streets, but still the incidents have not stopped."

Arora said that there are about 8 to 9 milk dairies in the nearby area, from where over 100 cows are released on the streets by the dairy owners. These cows sometimes turn violent and attack passersby on the streets, he said.

A senior West Delhi police official said the victim will be provided necessary help.

An official from the MCD's Karol Bagh Zone said the veterinary team patrols in the area on a regular basis. The team catches stray cows and bulls and sends them to 'Gaushalas'. Apart from this, vaccine drives for stray dogs are also being conducted in the area. Efforts are being made to control the incidents of animal attacks in the area.

Jyoti Amar Gautam, Councillor Inderpuri said, "We are making efforts to establish two different places like Gaushala for stray cattles and dogs, where they can be easily shifted. Through this step we will be able to take care of such stray animals properly and it will also minimise the risk of animal attacks in the area."

MLA, Rajendra Nagar constituency, Durgesh Pathak said, "There is an urgent need to construct Gaushala in every ward, so that stray cattles can be shifted there. We have planned to execute it with the help of civic bodies. It is also required to make rule for the dairy owners, to not let their cattles roam freely on the streets."