Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Was In Touch With Lawrence Bishnoi; Video Call Accessed

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was arrested by Haryana Police on Tuesday, was in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in jail, sources privy to the development told Republic Media Network.

A video accessed by Republic shows Monu Manesar talking to Lawrence Bishnoi over a video call. In clip, which was found on Manesar's phone, shows Lawrence in a red red T-shirt while Manesar is donning a vest.

Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is booked under multiple murder, attempt to murder, drug smuggling and extortion cases

Monu Manesar sent to 15-day judicial custody

A court in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Thursday sent Monu Manesar to 15 days of judicial custody in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state whose burnt bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February, officials said.

On the condition of anonymity, a police official said that Monu Manesar revealed during his two-day interrogation that he was in touch with the arrested accused Rinku Saini and the two had spoken on call before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid, the victims.

He said Monu Manesar was involved in the offence, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.

Monu Manesar, who is also accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh, was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.