Last Updated:

CoWIN Allows Users To Link COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To Passports; Check Details

The central government has allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificated to passports on the CoWIN portal. Read to know all details

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI

PTI


Giving a major relief to people who want to travel abroad, the central government has allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to passports on the CoWIN portal. Giving all the details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate, the official handle Aarogya Setu App tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."

Indians can now link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to Indian 

As per updates, the Aarogya Setu app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is the same. Earlier, the Central government had announced new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports. 

READ | COVID vaccination drive: Prior CoWIN registration not mandatory clarifies Health Minister

How to download COVID vaccine certificate from the CoWin website?

As we all know, beneficiaries cannot register for the vaccination using the CoWin application, however, you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate using it. To download your covid vaccine certificate, all you need to do is -

READ | '20 nations interested in adopting CoWIN': Amit Malviya hits out at Rahul Gandhi & lobby
  • Step 1 - Visit the official website of CoWIN
  • Step 2 - Now, you will need to click on the "Sign In/Register" button
  • Step 3 - Then, sign in using your registered mobile number and you will receive a one-time password (OTP)
  • Step 4 - Just enter the OTP and login to your CoWIN account.
  • Step 5 - Now, under your name, you will find a Certificate tab which you need to select.
  • Step 6 - Just click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate

How to download COVID vaccine certificate from the Aarogya Setu app?

At first, you need to have the latest version of the Aarogya Setu app for this to work

  • Step 1 - Now, open the app and sign in using your mobile number.
  • Step 2 -  Then, go to the CoWIN section at the top
  • Step 3 - Then, tap on the Vaccination Certificate option
  • Step 4 - Once done, just enter your 13-digit Beneficiary Reference ID
  • Step 5 - Tap on the "Get Certificate" button
  • Step 6 - And then download the soft copy of your vaccination certificate on your device

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,01,34,445, out of which, 2,91,28,267 have successfully recovered and 3,93,310 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 51,667 new cases, 64,527 fresh recoveries and 1,329 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,12,868. 

READ | CoWIN chief says 'over 1 lakh people logged into portal on June 21';8.6 million inoculated

(Image: PTI)

READ | India proposes event for partner countries to share details of CoWIN App
READ | Vaccination in Delhi: Special Cowin sessions for homeless people without identity cards
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND