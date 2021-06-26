CoWIN Allows Users To Link COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To Passports; Check Details

Giving a major relief to people who want to travel abroad, the central government has allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to passports on the CoWIN portal. Giving all the details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate, the official handle Aarogya Setu App tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.

Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.

Select Raise a Issue

Select the passport option



Select the person from the drop down menu



Enter passport number

Submit



You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

Indians can now link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to Indian

As per updates, the Aarogya Setu app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is the same. Earlier, the Central government had announced new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports.

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well



Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

How to download COVID vaccine certificate from the CoWin website?

As we all know, beneficiaries cannot register for the vaccination using the CoWin application, however, you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate using it. To download your covid vaccine certificate, all you need to do is -

Step 1 - Visit the official website of CoWIN

- Visit the official website of CoWIN Step 2 - Now, you will need to click on the "Sign In/Register" button

- Now, you will need to click on the "Sign In/Register" button Step 3 - Then, sign in using your registered mobile number and you will receive a one-time password (OTP)

- Then, sign in using your registered mobile number and you will receive a one-time password (OTP) Step 4 - Just enter the OTP and login to your CoWIN account.

- Just enter the OTP and login to your CoWIN account. Step 5 - Now, under your name, you will find a Certificate tab which you need to select.

- Now, under your name, you will find a Certificate tab which you need to select. Step 6 - Just click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate

How to download COVID vaccine certificate from the Aarogya Setu app?

At first, you need to have the latest version of the Aarogya Setu app for this to work

Step 1 - Now, open the app and sign in using your mobile number.

- Now, open the app and sign in using your mobile number. Step 2 - Then, go to the CoWIN section at the top

- Then, go to the CoWIN section at the top Step 3 - Then, tap on the Vaccination Certificate option

- Then, tap on the Vaccination Certificate option Step 4 - Once done, just enter your 13-digit Beneficiary Reference ID

- Once done, just enter your 13-digit Beneficiary Reference ID Step 5 - Tap on the "Get Certificate" button

- Tap on the "Get Certificate" button Step 6 - And then download the soft copy of your vaccination certificate on your device

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,01,34,445, out of which, 2,91,28,267 have successfully recovered and 3,93,310 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 51,667 new cases, 64,527 fresh recoveries and 1,329 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,12,868.

(Image: PTI)