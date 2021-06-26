CoWIN Allows Users To Link COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To Passports; Check Details

Quick links:
Giving a major relief to people who want to travel abroad, the central government has allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to passports on the CoWIN portal. Giving all the details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate, the official handle Aarogya Setu App tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."
Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.— Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021
Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.
Select Raise a Issue
Select the passport option
Select the person from the drop down menu
Enter passport number
Submit
You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834
As per updates, the Aarogya Setu app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is the same. Earlier, the Central government had announced new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports.
In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well— Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021
Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details
As we all know, beneficiaries cannot register for the vaccination using the CoWin application, however, you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate using it. To download your covid vaccine certificate, all you need to do is -
At first, you need to have the latest version of the Aarogya Setu app for this to work
India has so far recorded over 3,01,34,445, out of which, 2,91,28,267 have successfully recovered and 3,93,310 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 51,667 new cases, 64,527 fresh recoveries and 1,329 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,12,868.
