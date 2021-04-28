CoWIN & Aarogya Setu Registration Now Open For 18+; See How To Register

Amid the COVID crisis, India will begin its vaccination drive for all those above 18 years of age from May 1. All the eligible citizens can register for vaccination against COVID starting on Wednesday by using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app-- which will begin at 4 PM. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1.

Registration for phase-3 of #LargestVaccineDrive opens today at 4:00 PM



Everybody above the age of 18 can visit https://t.co/cPozfa5cI3 or use the Aarogya Setu app to get themselves registered#Unite2FightCorona #VaccinationForAll

How to Register?

Here are steps on how users can get themselves registered for the vaccine using the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.

CoWIN portal

1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP.



3.After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

4. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, click Register.

5. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.

6. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

7. Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.

8. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

Aarogya Setu app

1. Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.

2. Select the option ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number. You will receive an OTP and then you can proceed to verify.

3.After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

4. Enter all details on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on ‘Register’.

5. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.

6. Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

7. Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.

8. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

Dos & Dont’s before Vaccination

Dos

Carry your ID Proof (the same which is used for registration) to the vaccination centre.

Give your contact details to receive a Health ID as part of the registration process for vaccination.

Wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre after vaccination

Inform the attenders at the vaccination centre if any side effect(s) is experienced within 30 minutes. The helpline number for this is: +91-11-23978046

Continue wearing a mask, observing social distancing and other precautionary measures

Dont’s

Do not register again for a second dose

Do not consume alcohol or other intoxicants on the day of vaccination

Do not register on multiple platforms, using multiple IDs at multiple sites

Do not panic in case of post-vaccination symptoms.

