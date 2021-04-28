CoWIN & Aarogya Setu Registration Now Open For 18+; See How To Register

Quick links:
PTI/cowin.gov.in
Amid the COVID crisis, India will begin its vaccination drive for all those above 18 years of age from May 1. All the eligible citizens can register for vaccination against COVID starting on Wednesday by using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app-- which will begin at 4 PM. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1.
Registration for phase-3 of #LargestVaccineDrive opens today at 4:00 PM
Everybody above the age of 18 can visit https://t.co/cPozfa5cI3 or use the Aarogya Setu app to get themselves registered#Unite2FightCorona #VaccinationForAll pic.twitter.com/mTEa0FAjo7
Here are steps on how users can get themselves registered for the vaccine using the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.
1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.
2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP.
3.After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.
4. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, click Register.
5. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.
6. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.
7. Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.
8. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.
1. Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.
2. Select the option ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number. You will receive an OTP and then you can proceed to verify.
4. Enter all details on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on ‘Register’.
5. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.
6. Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.
7. Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.
8. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.
(Image Credits: PTI/cowin.gov.in)