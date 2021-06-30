CoWIN App Can Be Customised & Scaled Up For Health Intervention, Says Shringla At UNSC

After CoWIN CEO Dr. RS Sharma informed about the application's popularity and demand, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday spoke at UNSC about India's plan to share the platform with partner countries. The application was constituted as a part of the COVID vaccination drive; however, it can be customized and scaled up for health interventions across the globe, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Shringla described the CoWIN app as "scalable, inclusive and open technological".

"With our transformative technology initiatives in recent years such as IndiaStack, Aadhar and UPI, we have successfully leveraged the tremendous potential of cyber technologies in implementing the SDG agenda and improving governance," Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted while speaking at UNSC open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Cyber Security'.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had also informed that it will hold a global webinar for countries interested in CoWIN platform soon.

India's commitment to safe cyberspace environment

The foreign secretary, in his speech, highlighted India's commitment to an open, secure, free, accessible and stable cyberspace environment, which will become an engine for innovation, economic growth, sustainable development, ensure free flow of information and respect cultural and linguistic diversity.

While highlighting India's efforts towards cybersecurity, Shirngla pointed out the threats faced by the UN member countries emanating from cyberspace. He also added that the borderless nature of cyberspace and more importantly anonymity of those involved have challenged the traditionally accepted concepts of sovereignty, jurisdiction and privacy.

Cyberspace misused by terrorists

While talking about the main challenges, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla added that "terrorists have also used social media for planning and executing their terror attacks and wreaking havoc." Without naming any country, the foreign secretary said that the platform is used to achieve 'contemporary forms of cross-border terrorism'.

As a solution, foreign relations chief Shringla said that countries should ensure that users abide by the international obligations and commitments.

"Such nefarious acts undermine trust and confidence in the global ICT supply chain, compromise security and could become a flashpoint between States. It is in the interest of the international community to ensure that all actors abide by their international obligations and commitments and not indulge in practices that could have potentially disruptive effects on global supply chains and trade in ICT products," he concluded.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)