CoWIN Portal Chief Details Registration Process For COVID Vaccine As Portal Opens For 18+

As India opens registration for COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18, CoWIN portal chief R S Sharma spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network clarifying common doubts on how to register and navigate around the portal.

Highlighting the difference between registrations and appointments, the CoWIN portal Chief noted that while all above 18 years of age would be able to register themselves for the vaccine starting today, they would only be able to get an appointment date for the same once the states and UTs begin to roll out their vaccination schedules. "With registration, you will be able to come on to the platform but you will be only vaccinated as and when the states start the vaccination program from May 1 or later than that," he said.

"We are well prepared to take care of the registration at 4 PM however let me also add that while you can register yourself on the CoWIN portal, it will probably show appointments only when the corresponding states are ready or the private sector hospitals are ready. Unless they declare their vaccination schedule and vacancies, people will not be able to take appointments," said R S Sharma.

The CoWIN portal Chief also revealed that the Centre was working on creating a mechanism in which people can look for vacancies available across various states and hospitals without having to log into the CoWIN platform. "We are also creating a way for looking at vacancies in various states and hospitals. Through this, you can look at vacancies without logging in to the platform, which means you do not have to go through the OTP and other things. You can just look at the vacancies available and find out whether the vaccination in certain states has opened or not," he said.

"With one mobile number, you can register as many as four people. If you don’t have an account your account will be created through your number and you can start giving the names of the people. On the portal, you have to give the document and the document number, for example- your driving licence number. After registration, you can get an appointment, schedule it, cancel it and all other facilities are also available these will be available only when states make available, " he shared.

According to R S Sharma, the platform is expecting registration of as many as 9 million people today. "We are having as many as 5 million registrations in a day and today we are expecting close to 9 million or more. Registration opens at 4 PM and then we will see but we are prepared," he stated.

CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu have opened registrations for all those above 18 years of age who will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. India has become the fastest country in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, done in just 99 days, as per the Union Health Ministry.