CoWin App Chief Says India's COVID Vaccination Numbers Highest In World

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority & CoWIN platform chief on Friday said that India's COVID-19 vaccination numbers are the highest in the world and that 67 countries want a CoWin-like system

Dr. Sharma said, "India's Vaccination numbers are the highest in the world, which is around 340 million. The vaccine hesitancy has also gone away to a very large extent. We are on course to vaccinating the entire 18-44 age group population by year-end. No other country is vaccinating as many people in a day. 67 countries want a Cowin-like system. 67 nations, 40 embassies are showing interest in the platform. No other platform in the world has grown to 300 million-plus in months."

When asked how did CoWin manage to reach rural India, Dr Sharma said, " We have tried to make this app as inclusive as we could. It is easy to get into the system by using your mobile phone. Then we took a number of steps by making it multilingual, enabling the assistant mode of registration. You'll be happy to know that as much as 80 per cent of people got themselves vaccinated without registering into the CoWin system. So, we have an extremely powerful high-breed model. 53 per cent of the inoculation has taken place in the rural areas. So it will be wrong to say that we are only targetting the urban population."

Co-WIN report

On June 23, RS Sharma had shared that as many as 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into the CoWIN portal on June 21 to facilitate this huge number of inoculation in one day, after achieving a historic milestone of vaccinating more than 88.09 lakh people. The achieved number was equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.