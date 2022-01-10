CoWIN Chief Advises Eligible Citizens To 'book Their Slots' As Precautionary Doses Begin

The booster dose vaccination drive began in India for people above 60 years of age today. Ahead of the drive, CoWIN application head RS Sharma lauded the country’s vaccination efforts and called it "flawless". The CoWIN application chief said that the country’s vaccination drive has been smooth and added that the vaccination for children below 18 has been successful so far.

RS Sharma said that all frontline workers, health workers, and people with comorbidities and above 60 years of age are eligible to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from today. He added that one can only get the booster dose if the gap between the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster exceeds nine months.

Eligible individuals can get 'precautionary vaccine doses'

RS Sharma also informed that the CoWIN portal is now directly contacting all eligible individuals for the vaccine dose. “Now, we are shooting out SMS to all people eligible under the criteria. Everyone receiving the SMS can book their slots and take the booster dose of vaccine,” the app chief said. He also added that eligible individuals can also walk-in at vaccination centres and get their doses. “However, I suggest people book their slots first to ensure their doses are available.”

The CoWIN chief added that all eligible individuals with comorbidities must take the vaccine only with their doctor’s advice. He said that the dose can be taken after 10 months also, but all individuals must get a proper medical recommendation for the same. However, he also said that no document need to be submitted to confirm the doctor’s recommendation for the booster vaccine dose.

CoWIN chief lauds India's vaccine drive

Speaking about the success of the vaccination drive to Republic Media Network, CoWIN chief said that the process is being executed in a flawless manner. "India's vaccination is not just the largest, but it is also executed in a flawless manner," he said. Furthermore, he also lauded the vaccination drive for children and said that the numbers have been positive. "We already have more than 2 crore children who have been vaccinated so far. They are very enthusiastic," RS Sharma said.

India reported 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases with 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case tally reaches 7,23,619 and the daily positivity rate stood at 13.29%. The tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country stood at 4,033.