CoWIN application chief RS Sharma on Monday said that the platform will be making necessary changes to facilitate the new decisions taken by the Centre. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, RS Sharma said that the platform will configure itself to accommodate the government decision to roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and vulnerable groups. He also said that the platform will host the system for the vaccination for kids from January 3. The CoWIN chief said that the country has so far completed 140 crore vaccination.

Speaking to Republic TV about the upcoming booster doses of the COVID vaccine, Sharma said that the platform will facilitate all changes needed to start the booster rollout from January 10. "We will configure the CoWIN platform as per the policy and decisions of the government," the CoWIN chief said. He added that the platform is fully configurable and will be able to accommodate any changes made by the Centre. “CoWIN is a fully configurable platform. We will have comprehensive coverage for our children so that no one is left out,” the chief said in his first interview after the announcement of the new vaccine drive by PM Modi.

CoWIN will send out messages for precautionary doses

Explaining the vaccination process of kids under the age of 18, Sharma said that the platform will look at covering all details of each recipient in order to make a database on the vaccine system. “One challenge we have considered is that every schoolchild does not have Aadhar or voter ID card, so what is going to consider is school ID cards for their vaccination,” he said. However, he added that the platform will also look at managing the blood donation drives being held as part of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the CoWIN chief also said that the platform will duly remind all eligible recipients of the booster vaccine to get it on time. He said that the app will look at managing the crowd in a smart way to avoid any form of overcrowding. "Those people whose precautionary dose has become due, we are going to send SMS to them and remind them that their third dose is due," Sharma said. He also stated that CoWIN is a global platform as several countries have adopted its certification system. Sharma also added that it will be signing MOUs will some foreign countries to work with them soon.

Centre to roll out booster doses from January 10

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country and announced that adults aged above 60 years and with comorbidities will be administered with the precaution dose starting from January 10, 2022. The PM also gave a thumbs up to the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 to 18, as they will be administered the vaccine starting January 3, 2022. PM Modi urged people not to panic and informed that the third dose will be administered starting from January 10, 2022, on the advice of health experts.

In addition to this, PM Modi also revealed that healthcare and frontline workers will be jabbed with the third dose in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. The PM called it the 'precautionary' dose and not the booster dose, which is used more commonly across the world. The vaccination for children will also go live next week. The PM further informed that the new vaccine drives for the frontline workers as well as the kids will be done in phases, in an orderly manner.

