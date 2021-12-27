CoWIN application chief RS Sharma on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to vaccinate kids under the age of 18 against COVID-19 and explained the process. The CoWIN chief said that the platform will be making necessary changes to facilitate the new decisions taken by the Centre, however, the process will remain almost the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to green flag vaccination of children between the ages of 15 to 18 starting January 3, 2022.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, RS Sharma welcomed the decision and said that the platform will host the system for the vaccination for kids from January 3. The CoWIN chief said that the vaccine registration for children will be live on the platform from January 1. Furthermore, he added that the platform will look at covering all details of each recipient of the vaccine in order to ensure complete vaccination of all children under the age group.

Here’s how to get children vaccinated against COVID-19

According to the CoWIN chief, any children under the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1, 2022. The platform has added an additional 10th standard ID card option for registration. The student ID card can be used as some kids might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards. RS Sharma further said that the vaccination process of each child will be noted under the proper identification system on the platform.

Explaining the vaccination process of kids under the age of 18, Sharma said that the platform will look at covering all details of each recipient in order to make a database on the vaccine system. The process for vaccination will remain the same with the gap between the two doses of vaccine, as similar to the ones for adults. RS Sharma says the application will have 'comprehensive coverage for our children so that no one is left out'. DCGI has given nod to Bharat Biotech to administer Covaxin jabs for children aged 12 and above.

COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country and announced that adults aged above 60 years and with comorbidities will be administered with the precaution dose of the coronavirus vaccine starting from January 10, 2022. Speaking in his address to the nation, PM Modi also announced the vaccination for kids. Informing of the newest vaccine drive, he said, "The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids. From January 3, 2021, Monday, kids in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi said.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD