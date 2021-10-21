As India clocks over a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, India's vaccination portal CoWIN's chief R S Sharma on Thursday, hailed his team's hard work for smoothening the vaccine rollout. Speaking to Republic TV Executive editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Sharma thanked PM Modi's guidance for allowing him to be a part of inoculating 1/6th of humanity. India has administered 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses.

COWIN chief: "Fortunate to vaccinate 1/6th of humanity"

Sharma said, "Doctors nurses health workers and those who have worked on the field deserve congratulations. They have worked for 9 months. It is a moment of pride for all of us. I have been very lucky in being involved in this mammoth drive. My team and Cowin team has worked very hard and continued to innovate."

Talking about initial hiccups and countering vaccine hesitancy, Sharma said that PM Modi taking the jab was a big boost. He also listed six principles on which CoWIN was created to enable the govt to easily roll out the vaccines. Stating that the change in vaccine policy had caused a dip, he lauded PM Modi for declaring vaccines as free, thus accelerating the drive.

"PM Modi took the jab and gave a very clear message to combat Covid. After that time onwards, we have created records. There have been a number of days we have crossed 1 crore. We had six principles set by pm for our software - people-centric, inclusive, diverse (open platform), scale, multi-lingual (18 languages) and flexibility on registration," said Sharma.

He added, "There was a time when the policy was 25% vaccine procurement by states and 25% by the private sector, which caused a little bit of dip. But when PM made it free for everyone there was no turning back. Credit goes to all the vaccine workers who have helped us. Now the focus is on 2nd dose and we will take all steps to cover everybody in the country".

Talking about focusing on the 2nd dose, he said, "We have granular data of those who have received the first jab but have yet to receive the second jab. We are collecting this data vaccination center-wise, and urging them to call up those who are yet to receive the second jab. We are vaccinating 1/6th of humanity and we have defied all odds in vaccinating over 70 crore people. With over 2.5 crore vaccination per day (8 hours), we are now administering 800 jabs/second."

India administers a billion doses

The Prime Minister visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday as India clocked a billion COVID vaccine doses. As per CoWIN portal, 75 percent of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915). The Centre has planned multiple celebrations to mark this occasion leading with unfurling the largest khadi tricolour at the Red Fort and lighting up 100 landmarks of India with the tricolour.