CoWIN Chief RS Sharma Speaks To Republic; Elaborates On Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the National Health Authority CEO and head of Co-WIN portal RS Sharma said that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is an extremely important step in terms of quality, affordability and accessibility in India's digital healthcare system.

"In Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, we are going to use and leverage the digital technologies that India has created. These technologies will help people to reduce their health expenditure because it will reduce travel costs and also make it more affordable by providing benefits to patients, doctors, hospitals and labs," Sharma said.

On being asked how helpful is it when it comes to maintaining the medical records, Sharma, calling Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission a 'game-changer', said that the hospitals will be encouraged to save medical health records in digital form.

He said that the medical reports can be accessed anywhere anytime. "The doctor will have the advantage of your previous medical records due to this cont of many diagnoses will be avoided.

When asked how does Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission works, the National Health Authority CEO said, that there will be a number of applications to do that like esanjeevani. "Aarogya Setu can be used as a personal health record application. There will be multiple applications. All these data will be collected by Unified Health Interface (UHI)," Sharma said.

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to transform Indian's health sector. PM Modi said that the mission has the power to bring revolutionary changes in India's healthcare system.

The Prime Minister said that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a major role in eliminating problems in the medical treatment of the poor and middle class. "Through technology, work done by Ayushman Bharat to connect patients with hospitals across the nation is being further expanded and given a strong technological platform," PM Modi said.

According to PM Modi, the Digital Health Mission will help connect digital health solutions of hospitals across India. "Every citizen's health record will be digitally protected," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister added that the tourism section will be boosted if the health infrastructure is integrated.