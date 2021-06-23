CoWIN Chief Says 'over 1 Lakh People Logged Into Portal On June 2'; 8.6 Million Inoculated

In an incredible feat, the chief of CoWIN platform RS Sharma shared that after achieving a historic milestone of vaccinating more than 88.09 lakh people, as many as 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into CoWIN portal on June 21 to facilitate this huge number of inoculation in one day. The number was equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.

"1,08,949 vaccinators logged into CoWIN on June 21 to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6 million Indians in one day. This is equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries," Sharma told ANI.

"COVID-19 Vaccination Drive ramped up": Health Ministry

Adding to the new phase of centralisation of COVID-19 vaccination which commenced on June 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of COVID-19 vaccine availability to States/ Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

"As part of the nationwide vaccine drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States/ Union Territories by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union of India will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States/ Union Territories," the health ministry stated.

It further informed that more than 29.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/ Union Territories so far, through different channels namely, the Government of India through their liberalised and free of cost channel and via direct State procurement category. The total consumption of vaccines, including the wastage was informed to be over 27 crore. Health Ministry further informed that more than 1.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were still available with States/ Union Territories while over 39,000 more vaccines would be received by them within the next three days.

India's COVID-19 update

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, India administered 54.24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. While 29.46 crores doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive India reported 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active Caseload declines to 6,43,194 which is the lowest in 82 days. 68,817 patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 2,89,94,855 across the country. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 41st consecutive day.

While the recovery rate has increased to 96.56 per cent, weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 3.12 per cent. Notably, the daily positivity rate continued at 2.67 per cent which is less than 5 per cent for 16 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has substantially been ramped up with 39.59 cr tests conducted in a day.