CoWIN Data Breach: Minor From Bihar Nabbed; No Role Of International Syndicate, Say Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Thursday apprehended a juvenile hailing from Bihar over his alleged involvement in the CoWIN portal data breach case. The breach compromised the information of several health workers registered on the CoWIN site as it was leaked on a public forum.

As per Delhi Police sources, the minor accused was successful in developing a bot that could bypass the software of accepting passwords and other credentials used for getting into the site. It was reported that the bot managed to pull individual data by simply passing the mobile number or Aadhaar number of a beneficiary. The minor was able to access all the information of the health workers which was then disseminated on the messaging platform Telegram.

The officials have refused to disclose more information on the accused as the investigation is currently underway. It has come to the fore that the minor's mother is a healthcare worker. While speaking to Republic Media Network, the Delhi Police IFSO shared important information stating that there had been no international syndicate involvement in the CoWIN data leak and the accused alone was involved in the act of cybercrime. An investigation is currently underway on whether the accused was aided by others, officials said.

"As of now it will be too early for us to divulge details but yes we have apprehended a juvenile in this case. So far there has been no involvement of international syndicate and the accused has committed this act if cybercrime himself," an official who requested anonymity told Republic.

Even as law enforcement officials have denied the involvement of an international syndicate, cyber hacking, especially from servers from foreign countries, is now proving to be a major challenge.

In November 2022, the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi were hacked. In June, cybercriminals again tried to hack the server of AIIMS but were successfully prevented.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Central government launched the CoWin portal in January 202 as a digital platform to keep a record of vaccination details. The portal is owned and managed by the Union Health Ministry.