In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, India's COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network, CoWin Chief RS Sharma said that the application is a 'fully configurable platform'. Speaking after the massive announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over booster dose rollout and vaccines for kids, Mr Sharma said that there will be no problem in making necessary changes in the application for the next step of COVID-19 vaccination. According to PM Modi's announcement, India will kickstart the vaccination drive for the age group 15-18 from January 3, 2021, Monday, and those who are above 60 years and have comorbidities will be eligible for the precaution vaccine.

RS Sharma says the application will have 'comprehensive coverage for our children so that no one is left out'

CoWin application to have details of children's vaccination

Speaking further on the changes the CoWin app Chief asserted, "We will have all the details of 1st dose and 2nd dose for the kids and we are working on making changes and develop the app as per Government policy and PM's announcement".

RS Sharma also mentioned that as soon as people get eligible for the 3rd dose the application will send an SMS alert to them so that they can take the shots at the earliest.

PM Modi rolls out booster doses & vaccines for kids

Amid rising Omicron cases, PM Modi on Saturday announced that kids aged 15-18 will start getting vaccine jabs from January 3. Meanwhile, healthcare, frontline workers and those who are above 60 years and have comorbidities will be eligible for a 'precautionary dose'. DCGI has given nod to Bharat Biotech to administer Covaxin jabs for children aged 12 and above. Centre is also mulling to give a nod to Bharat Biotech's nasal spray and roll out Zydus-COVD - India's first DNA COVID vaccine.