CoWIN Registration Begins For 15-18 Age Group; Know How To Book Slot For COVID-19 Vaccine

Registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 years have begun, and teenagers can book their slots online to get their first jab against the virus today.

The only option of vaccination would be 'Covaxin' as this is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 age group and necessary recommendation of "COVID-19 Working group" of NTAGI. While the registration on CoWIN platform is now live, the onsite registration will commence from January 3.

Children falling in the age group between 15 and 18 years can register on Co-WIN to book a slot and receive the vaccine dose. All those whose birth year is 2007 or before will be eligible to register themselves on Co-WIN.

How to register online for vaccination for children aged 15-18 years?

Beneficiaries can self-register or use an existing account on Co-WIN to book the vaccination slot.

To create a new account, you must enter your mobile number to receive a One-Time Password or OTP

After successfully creating an account, you may enter your details for registration

After registering with CoWin, you will be given the option to book a slot closer to your nearest vaccination centre

Eligible candidates can also register for COVID vaccination offline in the facilitated registration mode.

Beneficiaries are offered an option to book their vaccination slot online or onsite.

PM Modi announces vaccine for children

On December 25, while addressing the nation on the eve of Christmas over the concern of surging Omicron cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination will start for children between 15 and 18 years of age. It will start on Monday, January 3, 2022. This decision will strengthen the country's fight against Coronavirus."

This came on the day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 -18 years of age for emergency use.