CoWIN To Get 4-digit Security Code To Minimize Errors In Bookings For COVID-19 Jab

To ease out the technical glitches being faced by people registering themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination drive on the CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health announced that a new security feature is being added to the portal on May 8.

As per the Ministry, some people who had registered for the vaccination, booked appointments, but had failed to go for the jab were receiving the notifications that they had been vaccinated. The data error entry was being falsely added by the vaccinators in some areas and such persons were facing difficulties to reschedule their appointment.

In order to minimise such errors, the 4-digit security code was being rolled out on May 8. Now, if a person goes to get the vaccine jab, he will have to produce the 4 digit code. The same will have to updated by the vaccinator in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status.

"After verification, if the beneficiary has been found as eligible, before administering the vaccine dose, the verifier/vaccinator will ask beneficiary about his/her 4 digit code and then enter the same in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status. This new feature will be applicable only for citizens who have done an online booking for a vaccination slot," said the MoHFW in a press release.

Additionally, the 4-digit security code will be printed in the appointment acknowledgment slip and will not be known to the vaccinator until it is furnished by the beneficiary at the Centre.

COVID crisis in India

India breached a new grim record after it recorded 4,12,262 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday which took the total tally of cases in India to 2,10,77,410. As of May 7, there are 35,66,398 active cases in the country which has witnessed 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.