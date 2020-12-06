CPCB Pulls Up Delhi, Haryana & UP Over Yamuna, Directs Effective Sewage Treatment

Reacting to the long-standing issue of pollution and frothing in the Yamuna River, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Sunday asked Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to submit a time-bound action plan on effective sewage treatment in their States.

"CPCB, which monitors the water quality of Yamuna River and drains discharging into the river, observed froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants, improper functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) installed by the industries and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) located on the banks of Yamuna River," stated an official statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Pulling up the States over the discharging sewage into the Yamuna, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change noted that 14 out of the 22 drains being monitored namely in Sonia Vihar, Najafgarh, Shastri Park, Shahdara, etc. were found untapped.

"While five drains are 100 per cent tapped and no flow at downward of interception observed, drains were found to be tapped but overflow into Yamuna River was observed. One drain has no flow at all. Due to partially/untreated discharge of sewage and industrial effluent containing phosphorus, many times, foaming also is observed," it added.

With regard to this, directions have been issued by the CPCB to the Delhi Jal Board and the State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure compliance to norms by Status of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). It has also asked for the Boards to make sure that no untreated sewage is discharged to these drains.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to take action against non-complying Common Effluent Treatment Plants(CETPs) and industrial units. The concerned agencies will have to submit an action taken report by December 15, 2020, over the same, the statement of Environment Ministry informed.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)