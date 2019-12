The Andhra Pradesh government had recently announced that new licenses would be issued from January 1, 2020, and decided to shut down 40 percent of bars in the state, as part of the government's plan to implement total prohibition in phases. "Bar owners called the decision unfair and approached the High Court contesting the cancellation of licenses," said CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna. He also told the media that the government will soon hold discussions pertaining to the new liquor policy.