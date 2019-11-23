CPI On Maha Govt Formation: BJP's Manipulation And Lust For Power Exposed

The Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. D Raja said that the BJP has manipulated the power it possesses.This statement of D Raja comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM.

Talking to the media D Raja said, "What is happening in Maharashtra has exposed the BJP's manipulation and their lust for power. The President rule revocation and oath-taking happened even when people were sleeping. BJP is misusing the Governor and President. It is a massacre of the Constitution and democracy."

Congress slams BJP-NCP alliance

Earlier, Congress' Digvijay Singh called the BJP-NCP alliance a "mockery of the Constitution." Further asserting that no MLA of the NCP will back this move.

He said, "This is making a mockery of the constitution, BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states. No MLA of the NCP will support this, Ajit Pawar has gone with them alone."

Fadnavis new CM of Maha

With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

