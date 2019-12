Slamming the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant for his ''Hindu society" remark, the CPI leader Subhashini Ali has said that RSS can claim to speak on the behalf of the nation and make such outrageous comment, but he must understand that not all people living in India are Hindus, they are 'Indian'.

She continued that Bhagwat he can not speak on behalf of all of us. She condemned the act of vandalism by protestors in India during the CAA protest.