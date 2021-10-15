CPI-M Kerala Insists K-rail Project Is Being Executed After 'proper Scientific Study'

At a time when the Opposition in Kerala have been heavily censuring the K-Rail project, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala Secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday made it clear that the plan has been executed after 'proper scientific study'.

"Regarding the feasibility of the K-Rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told that is being implemented after proper scientific study. The opposition faction of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is misleading people. Instead, they should support the basic infrastructure development projects being implemented in the state," Vijayaraghavan said.

Opposition alleges project execution sans research on social, economic impacts

The Opposition in Kerala has alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of taking efforts to initiate the K-Rail project without studying its social and economic impacts. The United Democratic Front had alleged that the environmental impact of the initiative is huge and that it would divide Kerala into two parts.

The CPI-M on the other hand has been actively supporting the ambitious ₹63,941 cr semi high-speed rail project connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

"Such infrastructure development like K-Rail or national highway will rope in more investment to Kerala," Vijayraghavan added.

When asked why CPI-M opposed the Express Highway project when they were the Opposition party, the CPI-M Secretary said,

"K-Rail is not the same as Express Highway. Also, CPI-M did not oppose any development projects of the UDF government but had raised issues with the manner of its implementation."

CM Vijayan backs E-Rail for "changes in investment scenario of state"

Notably, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier stated that the project will save substantial time for people, as it now takes 16 hours to travel from one corner of the state to the other.

"This needs to change. The Semi-high speed rail is a big solution for it. Once completed, the 16-hour journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be reduced to just 4 hours. There is no doubt that with this, great changes will take place in the investment scenario of our state," CM Vijayan had said earlier.

The project is expected to cost a whopping ₹63,941 crore, while also requiring 1383 hectares of land for its establishment.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/AP/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE