CPI-M Leader Confirms Kerala Occult Murder Accused's Link With Party; 'nobody Doubted Him'

After two women were allegedly murdered to address financial issues and bring prosperity to the lives of an accused couple in a gory occult crime, PR Pradeep, the area secretary of the CPI(M) spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on the spine-chilling case of human sacrifice, and one of the accused Bhagaval Singh - an ayurvedic "healer". He confirmed that Bhagaval Singh has been an active working member of the CPI(M) and even referred to him as a 'progressive' person. The other two accused are- his wife Laila, and Mohammed Shafi, an "occult practitioner" from the Idukki district.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the area secretary of the CPI(M) said, "He (Bhagaval Singh) was an active working member of the CPI(M), even though he is more known as a traditional healer. He was accepted by all. More than a political figure of the CPI(M), he was also working as a healer. Until last afternoon, nobody had a doubt about his personality. He was a progressive personality. He used to read a lot and was known as a progressive thinker."

"There may be criminals like these in other parties. We should ensure that he faces the law. He should not be given any kind of political protection. Human sacrifice cannot be accepted, because that man used to be a progressive man. Kerala society is known for its Renaissance."

Kerala Occult Double Murder Case

In a horrifying case of suspected human sacrifice, two women were allegedly murdered to address financial issues and bring prosperity to the lives of an accused couple. The police have arrested the couple and the agent who allegedly helped them in the crime. Former Kerala Health Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader KK Shailaja blamed 'capitalism and feudalism' after a shocking incident of human sacrifice deaths surfaced in the state. BJP has questioned the law and order situation in Kerala after the incident of 'human sacrifice' deaths emerged. Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct a proper investigation.

Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage collected from near the house of the accused couple. In the CCTV, one of the victims Padmam was seen walking towards Muhammad Shafi, the agent who allegedly helped the accused couple in the crime. As per sources, the victim Padmam was seen meeting Shafi at his roadside shop on September 26 hours before she was allegedly brutally murdered in Thiruvalla town located in the Pathanamthitta district. It has been revealed that the video footage is from Chittor road near Kochi which is nearly 150 km away from the place where the murder took place.