CPI Miffed About CPI(M) Engaging With Muslim League On UCC

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expressed its dissent, in a covert manner, stating its unhappiness over its ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) holding a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Kozhikode. A source in the top leadership of CPI expressed their discomfort to Republic regarding the invitation to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the seminar.

The ally of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Fund (LDF) has made a very vocal stand on the issue while the Marxist leaders in the state have created a huge political debate over it. The CPI leadership has asked what is the need for the CPI(M), which is leading the government, to call an ally of the Opposition for the seminar on UCC.

The CPI raised its concern by pointing out that a draft report on the Uniform Civil Code is also yet to be prepared by the Law Commission. "A draft of the UCC has also not come to form," they said.

Sources within the CPI have also confirmed to Republic that its ally is making these moves so as to bring the Muslim League to the LDF kitty and get its support for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

CPI(M) calls for seminar on UCC

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has announced a seminar, on July 15, that aims to “oppose the central government's forceful means” to implement the Uniform Civil Code. P Mohanan, the general convenor of the seminar told Republic that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an effort by the Union government to create a divide among communities and that there are many other directive principles of state policy that have not yet been implemented.

While announcing the seminar, the organisers confirmed that several Muslim groups in the state including Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, Markaz Dua, Wisdom Group, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, and Muslim Education Society will take part in it. For all the huff, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has not confirmed its participation in the seminar yet.

Representing the Christian faith, Thamarassery Diocese of the Catholic church has confirmed its participation with Bishop Mar Remijios. CSI group's Rev Dr TA James has confirmed to take part in the seminar too.