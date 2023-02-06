CPI MP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS, Demands Discussion Over Adani Crisis

Communist party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, on Monday, gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding a discussion on the Adani group of companies' crisis.

Earlier on Friday, there was an uproar during the session of Parliament as opposition parties demanded either a joint parliamentary committee or an impartial investigation into the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group under the direction of the Supreme Court. The opposition members went on their feet and were chanting slogans, calling for an investigation into the collapse of the Adani Group's stock. The opposition lawmakers in Rajya Sabha also urged a debate on the accusations made against Adani in the US-based study.

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Following the uproar, both houses were adjourned until February 6.

What is the Adani Row?

New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research accused the industrialist Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades," following the shares of Adani Group firms to plummet in just over a week since the US-based report came to light.

Adani, who was previously the richest Indian in the world, came down to rank 22nd on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list for 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought information from banks about their exposure to the group as the market continues to pound its equities. However, the market regulator SEBI has not yet revealed any investigations into the collapse of Adani shares and the withdrawal of Rs 20,000 crore in FPO.



