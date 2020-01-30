The Debate
Delhi: CPI Leaders Protest Against CAA & NRC On Mahatma Gandhi's Martyrdom Day

CPI leaders staged a peaceful protest against the CAA and the NRC in Delhi, to pay tributes on the Martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30

Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi, to pay tributes on the Martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi. General Secretary of CPI, Sitaram Yechury recalled that Mahatma Gandhi laid down his life to bring unity and peace in the country, and said that the party takes a pledge to protect the unity and Constitution of the country. CPI leader Brinda Karat assured that the demonstration will be held peacefully.

