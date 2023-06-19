CPI(M) Alleges Serious Allegations Against K Sudhakaran, KPCC Chief Terms It 'baseless'

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) in Kerala has triggered a controversy alleging that Congress state president K Sudhakaran has involvement in Monson Mavunkal's sexual harassment case. The prime accused in the antique fraud case Monson Mavunkal has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the POCSO case. The Ernakulam POCSO court passed the order on June 17 and also fined him Rs 5,25,000. Monson was accused of sexually harassing his domestic helper's minor daughter in 2019.

The survivor claimed that Monson had sexually molested her between January 11, 2020, and September 24, 2021, with the promise of providing educational support.

Political war erupts between CPI(M) and Congress

Following this, CPI(M) Secretary MV Govindan has alleged that the statement has been recorded by the survivor under Section 164 of CrPC which mentioned that the KPCC president was present at the house of Monson Mavunkal at the time when the minor was sexually abused by the antique fraud case prime accused. This statement has led to Congress igniting a high-pitched battle against the leftist leader.

While speaking to the media, MV Govindan stated, “The minor has confirmed Sudhakaran's presence where she was sexually abused by Monson Mavunkal. She had given a statement in respect to the same. The state crime branch will question him based on the statement given by the survivor".

Sudhakaran, Congress Kerala unit President lashed out at Govindan and called his allegations baseless. He said,“ This is an outright outlandish and defaming statement. The allegations have been made without any basis. How did MV Govindan access the confidential statement submitted by the minor given to the magistrate?"

Claiming himself of being innocent, Sudhakaran stated that he has not been involved in anything remotely close to the “outrageous claims” made by the CPI(M) leaders in any way-- be it by speech, thoughts or by action. He claimed of relinquishing his political coat if the allegation will be proven and he is found guilty.

It is also learnt that the crime branch refuted MV Govindan’s claim stating that the agency is going to quiz Sudhakaran in the POCSO case. In order to clarify the information, Republic tried to contact YR Restum, DYSP crime branch, the officer investigating all the 16 cases connected with Monson Mavunkal but he was unreachable.

'Court documents didn't have Sudhakaran's name': Monson Mavunkal’s lawyer

Advocate MR Sreejith, the counsel for Manson Mavunkal clarified that ever since the FIR was registered in the POCSO case till the trial, Sudhakaran’s name has not appeared once in any of the documents.

"The FIR was registered on October 19, 2021, and on the same day crime branch took over the case. An additional statement was taken by the crime branch two days later. The survivor had also given a statement to the magistrate under section 164. The prosecution during the trial produced 22 witnesses and 29 documents in the court. None of these documents has the name of the state congress chief K Sudhakaran,” stated Sreejith.

Monson, who is accused in 16 cases, has reiterated while appearing before the special POCSO court in Kochi that K Sudhakaran had no role in the antique fraud case. During his last court appearance held earlier this week, he repeated the same.