CPI(M) Slams Shah's Nationwide NRC Call, Says It Is "sectarian & Devisive "

Condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that ''the exercise of NRC will be carried out in the entire country'', the CPI(M) on Wednesday said they will oppose it tooth and nail as they believe that the exercise is "sectarian, divisive in nature and a travesty of justice". The CPI(M) senior polit bureau member Brinda Karat in an exclusive interview with Republic TV said, "It is an exercise to deprive a certain class of Indian citizens of their rights. It has caused many grave injustices and there is no point in extending the NRC from Assam to the rest of the country," .

'CPI(M) is totally opposed to it'

Karat said Amit Shah's announcement in Parliament would meet with a great deal of opposition. "CPI(M) is totally opposed to it. We see no logic in it. It is a device to further divide the nation. This is absolutely a travesty of justice.'' adding, ''What is this tribunal? It is not a judicial process. More than 19 lakh citizens were exempted from the list, there has to be a judicial process.''

The CPI(M) senior polit bureau member further said, ''RSS wants to divert people's attention from fundamental issues through NRC. This has been done to further the narrow sectarian agenda of those in power including Mr Amit Shah.''

