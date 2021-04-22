CPI(M) Chief Sitaram Yechury’s Son Ashish Dies Of COVID-19 At Gurugram Hospital

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He was being treated for Coronavirus at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Initially, he was admitted to the Holy Family hospital two weeks back and was later shifted to Gurgaon.

Ashish Yechury would have turned 35 on June 9 breathed his last at 5:30 am after battling the disease for two weeks. He was reportedly recovering well at the hospital, and his sudden death came as a shock to the family.

Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news of his son’s demise. He also thanked the doctors, nurses, and others who treated Ashish. The CPM chief is currently under home quarantine.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

Political leaders offer condolences

Condolences poured in on Twitter from his fellow politicians and friends across party lines. Responding to Yechury’s tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Devastated by the news. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time.”

CPIML chief Dipankar Bhattacharya also tweeted saying, “Terrible news! My heartfelt condolences, Comrade.

