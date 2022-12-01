CPI(M) Condemns Killing Of Its Leader, Says Police Must Act Firmly To Ensure Free, Fair Election In Tripura

The opposition CPI(M) has condemned the attack on its members in Tripura on November 30 and said to ensure free and fair election in the state, there should be strict police action against those responsible .

The attack took place when the party members had gone to reopen the local committee office in Charilam in Sepahijala district, which had been forcibly shut down for the past four and a half years, the CPIM claimed. The BJP denies the allegation.

"In this brazen attack by BJP goons, not only was Shahid Miah killed but many others seriously injured, including senior leader Bhanu Lal Saha, MLA and former Finance Minister. This violence typifies the state of affairs in Tripura ever since the BJP government came to office in February 2018," the party alleged in a statement.

The party alleged that the CPI(M) and other opposition parties are not allowed to function freely, run their offices or conduct normal political activities in the state.

"With assembly elections just two months away, the ruling party, with the connivance of the administration and police, continues to terrorise political opponents.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) demands that the police take firm action to apprehend the culprits responsible for the killing and violence and take strict action against them. Democracy and democratic rights must be restored in Tripura fully, if there has to be a free and fair election," the statement read.

The CPI(M) alleged that one of its activists was killed and 12 others, including former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha, were injured in an attack by supporters of the ruling BJP in Sepahijala district on Wednesday.

The BJP denied the allegation, claiming that the opposition party was trying to foment trouble in Charilam area and when its supporters attempted to resist it, a clash broke out.