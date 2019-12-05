The Debate
CPI(M) Demands Yogi's Resignation After Unnao Rape Victim Set On Fire

General News

CPI(M) senior polit bureau member Brinda Karat demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath govt in UP following the incident of Unnao rape victim set on fire

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:

CPI(M) senior polit bureau member Brinda Karat on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh following the horrific incident of the Unnao rape victim being set on fire by the rape accused when she was on her way to Court.

Brinda Karat asks Yogi Adityanath to resign

"It is absolutely outrageous atrocity. The first issue is what is the UP govt doing? How did they allow the rapists to get the bail so easily? Who is responsible for those coming out on bail? People of UP deserve a better government. And such a govt, if it had a minimum sense of accountability, would really resign. BJP in Telangana expressed outrage demanding the resignation of TRS Chief Minister for the terrible barbaric incident in Hyderabad, I think the same standard should apply to UP also Yogi should resign," Brinda Karat told Republic TV on Thursday". 

'Issue of accountability'

Karat further said, "Who is responsible for the girl not getting any protection? So this is clearly an issue of accountability of the forces who are responsible for law and order. UP govt has double standards. A girl who was raped by a serial rapist who happened to be Swamy in UP, in that case, the entire force of UP Govt was there to defend the accused against the rape victim. Exactly, in this case, they are again allowing the accused to come out so easily."

Published:
