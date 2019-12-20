CAA Protests: CPI(M)'s General Secretary D Raja Talks About Detention Of Leaders In Delhi

CPI(M) General secretary D Raja calls the detention of the leaders who had defied the Police's orders of Section 144 to protest in Delhi 'forcible'. He takes jibes at the BJP government calling it 'irrational', 'fascist' and set to destroy the 'secular fabric of the country'.

CPI(M) leaders detained

CPI(M) leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). In a crackdown against protests over CAA, the government issued prohibitory orders in several parts of Delhi. However, defying Section 144, protesters in masses marched at Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation.