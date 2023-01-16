CPI(M) Leader Accused Of Recording Nude Videos Of 34 Women, BJP Slams 'coverup'

In a shocking incident, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) member AP Sona has been accused of recording and spreading nude videos of 34 women including that of his fellow comrades in Kerala's Alappuzha. As the row escalated, Sona was expelled from the party without facing any legal action. The BJP has slammed CPI(M) for protecting the accused and covering up the matter stating that they will stage a protest in the state.

AP Sona is an Alappuzha South Area Committee member and holds a key position in the municipal corporation. Two months ago, Sona was caught red-handed while he was recording a video of a woman. After he was caught and people checked his phone, nude videos of at least 34 women were found including that of his colleagues.

After the leader was caught, the victim women went to the party officials and complained about the whole incident, however, no stern action was initiated. CPI(M) then formed a two-member inquiry commission within the party to resolve the issue and as the pressure mounted, the commission decided to expel Sona based on its report. Notably, no police complaint was filed and the state women's commission was also not informed.

BJP hits out CPI(M) for cover-up

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The connivance of the government and the support that they get is obvious and I am surprised that the state women's commission has not reacted on this matter. This is a very serious issue and it is justified that BJP is going to carry out a protest. The people of Kerala need to know the connivance that exists between the police and the state. This is not helping democracy as a case should have been registered and he should have been booked but no action was taken as they belong to the party. This is the criminal nexus that exists between the so-called supporters and that needs to be broken."

BJP district president MV Gopakumar said, "These are very serious allegations. More than 30 videos of nude women were found on his phone. It's shocking that a police case has not been registered yet. POCSO Act will also be slapped. It's shocking in the state of Kerala boasts of upholding democratic values that have happened. Why is the police and women's commission not acting and the party is protecting him? We demand legal action from the police."