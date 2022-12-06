CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Questions Credibility Of India's G20 Theme; BJP Hits Back

When the whole country is celebrating India's G20 presidency, CPI(M) leader and party general secretary Sitaram Yechury sparked controversy by questioning the credibility of the 'One-Earth-One-Family’ theme of India’s G20 presidency, claiming that the “alarming” levels of communal polarisation “destroy the foundations” of the declaration announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitaram Yechury who attended the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, on India's G-20 presidency, raised questions on India’s G20 presidency theme saying, "The concept Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam does not mean imposing uniformity but is the recognition of a global family where social pluralities are celebrated by treating all diversities on the basis of equality and dignity. Such a global family is premised on such societies established domestically in every country."

"The current alarming levels of communal polarization based on vicious campaigns of hate, terror and violence destroy the foundations of the declaration announced by the PM. Our economic slowdown is plunging deeper with alarmingly growing levels of unemployment and poverty. Social injustices against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and marginal sections are multiplying," Yechury said according to the CPI(M')s press release.

Yechury also seemed to play down the excitement built around India’s G-20 presidency, stating that it is a "rotating presidency". The CPI(M) leader said, "Every country in the G20 will automatically be the President when their turn comes."

Notably, an all-party meeting was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan wherein PM Modi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from the state leadership, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telugu Desam Party (TDS) chief Chandrababu Naidu were also present.

'There is a club of Nawabs of negativity': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams Yechury

Speaking to Republic over Yechury's remark against India's G20 presidency theme, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "There is a club of the persistent pessimist, Nawabs of negativity who for the sake of opposing one person and one party which was elected by the people of this country, would go to any extent to undermine the national achievement and national honour."

"The fact is that the world over celebrating India as a bright spot whether it’s on the economic front or covid front, whether it’s a front of Ukraine Russia crisis. But unfortunately, some people who put the party’s interest over national interest, who put family’s interest over national interest are constantly trying to undermine India, merely because they can’t tolerate one Chaiwala becoming the Prime Minister and taking the country to greater heights internationally," Poonawalla added.

"The world over is saying that India should play a role in fostering world peace. The world over people are saying that India is a role model when it comes of manage covid, India is a role model when it comes to delivering 80 crore people ration," the BJP leader said. He accused the Left parties of hypocrisy as it remained silent when major riots happened during the Congress era. He also slammed the Left for staying quiet when Congress made 1984 Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler "star campaigner" of the MCD polls.

The BJP leader further said, "Today we are seeing the trouble China is facings and those who have an ideological inclination towards China are going to try and use every opportunity to undermine India. Perhaps to serve their vested interests."