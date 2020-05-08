CPI(M) Slams Centre For Callousness Leading To Running Over Of 15 Workers In Maharashtra

CPI(M) has squarely blamed the Central Government for its utter callousness and insensitivity, holding it responsible and accountable for the death of 15 migrant workers by a goods train in Aurangabad district last night.

"It's such a tragedy that in India thousands of migrant workers have no other alternative but to be on track home. And in that trek, they are losing their lives. What happened with the 15 migrant workers when they were run over by goods train is reflective of the utter callousness of the Central Govt? Who is responsible for these deaths? Who is accountable for these deaths? The way the lockdown was imposed stranding hundreds of thousands of labour force.. I would say the life force of India. The govt of India which can impose lockdown without any notice cannot make arrangements for the workers to go back home allowing them to die like these... are they not citizens of India? Do they not have equal rights? It is the central govt which is totally responsible for the horrendous plight of India's life force. It is such a shame," Brinda Karat told in an exclusive video shared with Republic TV.