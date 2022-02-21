CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur district; RSS alleged of involvement

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in north Kerala district of Kannur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 AM while he was returning home after work, they said.

The 54-year old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said.

The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago.

The CPI(M) alleged that the party activist was hacked to death by a group of RSS-BJP men. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was "brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs" to ensure his death.

RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI (M) has called for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat today to protest the killing.

'We have to stop it': CMP General Secretary CP John

Communist Marxist Party (CMP) General Secretary CP John spoke to Republic and condemned the murder.

"Such things are kept on happening in kerala. Young politicians are being killed, murdered and we have to stop it. Things like this are happening too much in Kerala. We have given so much proposals to make Kerala murder free."

He also said that the family of the deceased should be compensated properly and the judicial law be made more stringent. He also said that the culprits should be put behind bars.

