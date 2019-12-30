Kerala: CPI(M) Workers Hold Protest Against JMI Student Who Mentioned CM In Her Speech

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers on Sunday held a protest against Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna asking her to issue an apology for taking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's name during her speech. Aysha Renna in her speech mentioned Vijayan's name and demanded the release of those arrested by Kerala police during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state. The CPI(M) workers staged their protest against the JMI student outside the venue where Renna delivered her speech in Kondotty.

"I am sticking to my demand. The students protesting in Kerala extend their solidarity to the students of JMI. Their arrests, particularly by a government headed by CPI(M), cannot be justified in any way. As a student who led the protest in Jamia, it's my responsibility to demand the release of those students arrested in Kerala," said Renna.

BJP leaders on Sunday walked out of the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier termed the newly amended law as 'unconstitutional' and had accused the Central government of dividing the country along religious lines. The Chief Minister had chaired the meeting of all political parties, religious and social organization leaders in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the CAA. In his letter to them on December 24, the Chief Minister had said that determining the citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the secular views. Earlier the joint protest gathering, held by the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF, against the Act held on December 16 had caught the national attention as arch political rivals shed their ideological differences and joined hands for a common cause.

(With Agency Inputs)