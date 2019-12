CPI(M) took to streets in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh to protest against the rising onion prices in the country which have reached a troubling Rs 200 per kg. The party leaders said that the Modi government only tackles issues like Ayodhya and CAB, and not the everyday issues. The CPI(M) leaders also attacked the YSR government threatening to increase the intensity of the agitation if the price rise wasn't addressed.