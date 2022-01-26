CPI(M)'s Subhashini Ali Shares Recording Of Her Mother & INA Captain Lakshmi Swaminathan

Subhashini Ali, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Wednesday, shared a recording of her mother Captain Lakshmi Swaminathan on the 73rd Republic Day. Swaminathan, a doctor living in Malaya since 1940, was part of Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA). She led the Rani of Jhansi regiment.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Subhashini Ali shared a recording of her mother singing the Hindi INA song, Jaya Ho Jai. According to the post, the song was recorded for India Gramophones Madras.

"This is a genuine recording of my mother, Capt Lakshmi Swaminathan of the INA. It is being widely shared and many questions are being asked. It must have been recorded after her return to India in 1946," the CPI(M) leader said.

This is a genuine recording of my mother, Capt Lakshmi Swaminadhan of the INA. It is being widely shared and many questions are being asked. It must have been recorded after her return to India in 1946 pic.twitter.com/LIi1CYBF4B — Subhashini Ali (@SubhashiniAli) January 26, 2022

Captain Lakshmi was a revolutionary of India's independence movement and the Minister of Women's Affairs in the Azad Hind government. In 1971, Lakshmi joined the CPI(M) and represented the party in the Rajya Sabha- the upper House of Parliament.

Republic Day 2022

India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and a 75-aircraft flypast.

The Indian Air Force presented the grand and biggest fly-past, with 75 aircraft of the IAF on display. In the evening, a spectacular drone show was organised to light up the night skies over Vijay Chowk in Delhi

India marks its Republic Day on January 26 every year. The Republic Day celebrations this time were grand as it falls in the year India marks 75 years of freedom. Even though India achieved freedom in 1947, the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and the day is celebrated with equal significance as Republic Day.